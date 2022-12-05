Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 1,237 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETSY traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $247.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Etsy

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

