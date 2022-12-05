Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Lowered by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for approximately 6.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.82% of Everbridge worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $54,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

