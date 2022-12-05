ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ExlService alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.44. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,981. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.