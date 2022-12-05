Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 8.6%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.95. 23,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 563,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.