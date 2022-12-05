Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.14. 3,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 172,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $749.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
