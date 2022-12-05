Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.14. 3,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 172,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $749.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

