Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 6.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.14. 3,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 172,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

