Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.09

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$798.09 and last traded at C$792.88, with a volume of 10031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$786.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$685.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$674.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The business had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 111.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

