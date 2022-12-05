Fantom (FTM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $151.34 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $632.69 million and $151.34 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.89 or 0.05987846 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00501553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.85 or 0.30242518 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.