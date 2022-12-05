FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Unity Software makes up about 0.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,172. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

