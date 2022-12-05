FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,000. Broadcom accounts for about 8.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.7% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 4,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.23. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.33 and its 200-day moving average is $506.18. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

