Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 935 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,485.00.

FQVTF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

