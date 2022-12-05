Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

