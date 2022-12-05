Fiona Tan Sells 3,283 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62.

NYSE W traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $240.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

