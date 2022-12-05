Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 160097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.