First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $36.38. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

