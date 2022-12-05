First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at First Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,033 shares in the company, valued at $39,879,531.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,514.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

