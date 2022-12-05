First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.55. 710,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,238. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

