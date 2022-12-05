First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $217.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after acquiring an additional 818,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

