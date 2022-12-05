Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.