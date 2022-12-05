Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

