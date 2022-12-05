FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,466,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 116,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,191. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

