Flow Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $44.31 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.65 or 0.05889700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00501246 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.79 or 0.30223955 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

