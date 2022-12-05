Ford Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ford Foundation lowered its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. Coursera accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Coursera were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $5,715,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,598. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at $89,086,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,810 shares of company stock worth $1,889,437.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

