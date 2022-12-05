Ford Foundation Sells 26,956 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Ford Foundation cut its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights accounts for 0.8% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

