Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.
FOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $108.07. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.