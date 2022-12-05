Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $108.07. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

