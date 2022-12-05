Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 22nd

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.436 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE FNV opened at C$195.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.18. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$173.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

