Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $4.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.00 or 0.05859197 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00504787 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.16 or 0.30437472 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,227,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

