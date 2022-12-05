Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $6.91 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

