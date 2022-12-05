Fruits (FRTS) Price Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $93.81 million and approximately $643,629.89 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

