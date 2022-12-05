FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 253441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
