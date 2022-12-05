fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 47,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in fuboTV by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 10.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 310,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $550.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

