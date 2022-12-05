fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 5.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 153,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,240,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

