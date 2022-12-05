Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 285,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,015,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of -0.06.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
