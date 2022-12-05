Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 285,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,015,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of -0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 876,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,855,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

