Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.69).

Get Future alerts:

Future Trading Down 0.9 %

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,472 ($17.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,368.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,610.42.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).

About Future

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.