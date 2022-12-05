G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $17.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 488,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

