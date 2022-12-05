Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.94

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Barclays lowered their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

