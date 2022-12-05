Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.94

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Barclays lowered their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.
Galapagos Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.