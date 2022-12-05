Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,370 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQ Real Return ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,220,000.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. IQ Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Insider Activity

About IQ Real Return ETF

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Rating)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.