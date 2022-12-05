Gateway Advisory LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $146.38. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,965. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

