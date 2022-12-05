Gateway Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,455,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,378. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

