Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 1,490,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $407.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Generac

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

