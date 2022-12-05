Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
GCO stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
