Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.