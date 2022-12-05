Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

