Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

