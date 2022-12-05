Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. 3,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,168. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $31,558,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

