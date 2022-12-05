GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.33 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of GTLB traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. 4,369,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.