Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,276.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDNY opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

