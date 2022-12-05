Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Stephens started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

