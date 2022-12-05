Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 4.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $57,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.94. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.