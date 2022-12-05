Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
EFAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.38.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.