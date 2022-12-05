Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter.

