Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller Sells 7,500 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.6 %

GMED traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 530,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,296. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Globus Medical

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

